Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HDSN. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Hudson Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HDSN

Hudson Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,188. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,862,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 83.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 318,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 144,682 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.