Craig Hallum Raises FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $60.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an in-line rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised FormFactor from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.30.

Get FormFactor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FORM

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of FormFactor stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,847. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $54.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.63.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $168.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,680,499.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,680,499.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,075.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.