Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,949 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 485,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,498,000 after acquiring an additional 124,027 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,437 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,946,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,051,373. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.46 and a 200-day moving average of $79.07.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

