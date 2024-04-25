Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Amgen were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 1.3 %

Amgen stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $269.38. 1,760,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,028. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.55. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock has a market cap of $144.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.95.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

