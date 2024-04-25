Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.690 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on FICO shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,180.45.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE FICO traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,193.66. 218,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,716. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,243.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,147.33. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $708.00 and a 52 week high of $1,349.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 67.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $29,011,120 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.