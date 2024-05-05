Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Invests $381,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $337,131,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after buying an additional 923,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,047,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,807,000 after acquiring an additional 882,291 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $83,377,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $66,650,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.19. 1,411,118 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.57. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

