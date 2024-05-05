U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,035 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of InMode as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in InMode by 32.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in InMode by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,470 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 18.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 4.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 98,396 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INMD shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

InMode Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ INMD traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

InMode Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.