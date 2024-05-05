ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.60-6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICF International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.43. The company had a trading volume of 70,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,060. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ICF International has a 1-year low of $108.58 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.92.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $494.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ICF International will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 11.38%.

In other ICF International news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $372,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,938.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

