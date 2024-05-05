3,441 Shares in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Purchased by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 864,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 559,695 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,143,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $11,692,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,261,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,220,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,272,000 after acquiring an additional 445,573 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 542,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,263. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $25.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.