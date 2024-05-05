3,441 Shares in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Purchased by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXUFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 864,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 559,695 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,143,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $11,692,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,261,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,220,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,272,000 after acquiring an additional 445,573 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 542,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,263. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $25.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

