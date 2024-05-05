Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Stock Position Boosted by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,449 shares during the period. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $30,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

NYSEARCA:PPA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.93. 119,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,096. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.74. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.17 and a fifty-two week high of $103.26.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

