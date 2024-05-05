987 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 97,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 284,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,350,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,820. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $200.20 and a 52-week high of $261.07. The stock has a market cap of $380.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

