Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Invests $234,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.22. 1,596,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,891. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.28. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

