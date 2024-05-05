Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.85)-($0.79) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.68). The company issued revenue guidance of $615-617 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $615.63 million. Appian also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.34)-($0.28) EPS.

Appian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.98. The company had a trading volume of 795,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Appian has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.45.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. Appian had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 146.23%. The business had revenue of $145.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Insider Transactions at Appian

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $12,976,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,890,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,081,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Further Reading

