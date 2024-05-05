LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) PT Raised to $79.00

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $69.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of LMAT traded up $7.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.22. 329,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,751. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.78. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $74.64. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $344,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $344,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,309 shares in the company, valued at $358,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $2,578,817.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,091.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,873,749. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 325.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth $216,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

See Also

