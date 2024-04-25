Bank of New Hampshire Sells 903 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.94.

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,963,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760,780. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.55. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

