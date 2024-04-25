Bank of New Hampshire Sells 8,769 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,769 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,955,000 after buying an additional 410,648 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $3,154,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth $641,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 15.7 %

NYSE HOG traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.23. 10,607,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,629. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

