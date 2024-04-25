Bank of New Hampshire Grows Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Iron Mountain by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 4.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $134,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,393.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $357,576.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,256.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $134,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,393.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,124 shares of company stock valued at $12,698,221. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $77.26. 1,124,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day moving average of $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.81 and a twelve month high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 412.70%.

IRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

