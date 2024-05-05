Power Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 873 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $5.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $338.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,997. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $246.28 and a 12 month high of $348.88. The company has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

