StockNews.com Downgrades Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JAZZ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.75.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.01. The company had a trading volume of 693,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,957. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $146.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.44 and a 200-day moving average of $121.02.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $89,175,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 651,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,150,000 after buying an additional 338,882 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after buying an additional 273,764 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,916,000 after buying an additional 224,865 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 242.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,574 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,023,000 after acquiring an additional 191,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

