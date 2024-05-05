M&T Bank Corp Buys 915 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $16,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after buying an additional 1,939,554 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,385,282,000 after purchasing an additional 345,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,422,657,000 after purchasing an additional 225,115 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,244,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $928,056,000 after purchasing an additional 181,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at $731,041,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $341.50. 2,413,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,653. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.77 and its 200 day moving average is $319.59. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.14.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,649 shares in the company, valued at $15,180,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

