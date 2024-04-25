Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Invesco Solar ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,694. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $74.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average is $45.32. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.80.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

