Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FRSH. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Freshworks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Freshworks from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Freshworks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.59.

Get Freshworks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freshworks

Freshworks Stock Down 4.4 %

Freshworks stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,974,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,107. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 0.88. Freshworks has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $24.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $160.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.11 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $94,831.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,565.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $94,831.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $351,565.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $152,729.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,490 shares in the company, valued at $423,127.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 460,792 shares of company stock valued at $9,408,403. Company insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freshworks

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.