Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Raised to $53.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $57.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,823 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,488 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,630,000 after buying an additional 10,370,768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,527,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,919,000 after buying an additional 220,238 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,769,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.