Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.67 to $0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of +4 to +6% yr/yr or $1.091 billion to $1.112 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.

SHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Sotera Health from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sotera Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup raised Sotera Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sotera Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. 1,039,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,531. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 2.08. Sotera Health has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $19.40.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $310.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.17 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $237,465,334.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,822,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,056,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $237,465,334.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,822,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,056,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $1,189,289.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,492.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

