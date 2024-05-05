Power Wealth Management LLC Takes $243,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 49,000.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE:BWA traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.44. 4,825,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,433. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $50.04.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

