First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $268.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $268.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $238.16.

First Solar Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of FSLR traded up $11.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.55. 3,008,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,836. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.57 and its 200-day moving average is $158.28.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $338,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,620 shares of company stock worth $4,269,540. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

