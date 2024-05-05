Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.79-2.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29-3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.28 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bruker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Shares of BRKR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.05. 1,959,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,462. Bruker has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.88 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

In other news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

