Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Extreme Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of EXTR stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.20. 4,770,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,929. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -160.00, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.88. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 37.36% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $296.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. Research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 17.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,895,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,727 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 540,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 167,176.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,064 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,284,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

