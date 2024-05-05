Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Takes $260,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,796 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 543,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $60,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,728 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.64. 10,043,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,171,053. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $183.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.