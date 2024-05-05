U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after acquiring an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,767,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $687,902,000 after purchasing an additional 78,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,367,000 after buying an additional 1,575,930 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,906,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,835,000 after buying an additional 215,835 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,174,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $244,042,000 after buying an additional 355,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $65.70. 15,435,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,651,739. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.50. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

