Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.05) to $0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.00.

Enviri Price Performance

NYSE:NVRI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,416. Enviri has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $10.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Get Enviri alerts:

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Enviri will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Enviri

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.