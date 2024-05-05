Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Sealed Air also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65-3.05 EPS.

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SEE stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,460,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,562. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.41. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded Sealed Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.91.

Get Our Latest Report on Sealed Air

About Sealed Air

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.