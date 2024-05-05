One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $917,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 485,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,498,000 after purchasing an additional 124,027 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560,437 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.26. 6,946,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,051,373. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.07. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.