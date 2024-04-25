Bank of New Hampshire Invests $94,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FI traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $153.29. 3,049,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,856. The company has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

