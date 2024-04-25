Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:HLT traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $204.34. 852,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,569. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $134.43 and a 52 week high of $215.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.32.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.