Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,163,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552,954 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $58,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 460.6% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 110,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 90,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPST traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,578,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,906. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.