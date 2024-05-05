Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.88-$2.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.10 billion. Baxter International also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.65-$0.67 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.30.

NYSE BAX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $36.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,246,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,723. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

