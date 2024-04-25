Herbert K. Parker Sells 15,728 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,728 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $949,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Apogee Enterprises stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.40. 113,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.01. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

About Apogee Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

