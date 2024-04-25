Herbert K. Parker Sells 15,728 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,728 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $949,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Apogee Enterprises stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.40. 113,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.01. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.
