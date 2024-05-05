One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,854,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,462,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,713,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,905,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,120,000.
RSPN stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.08. The stock had a trading volume of 28,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,292. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.57 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $47.76.
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
