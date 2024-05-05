One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $267,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPH. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

RSPH stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,116. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $959.10 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

