North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.120-3.490 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $547.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.52.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.