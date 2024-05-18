Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 6,861 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $37,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,044.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,228,000 after purchasing an additional 749,504 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in McKesson by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after buying an additional 708,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in McKesson by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,937,000 after acquiring an additional 294,832 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,969,000 after acquiring an additional 272,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 5,683.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 225,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,178,000 after acquiring an additional 221,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,489 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $8.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $564.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,825. The company has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $535.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.98. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $373.28 and a 12-month high of $566.01.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

