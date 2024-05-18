American National Bank Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.0 %

QQQ traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $451.76. The company had a trading volume of 35,803,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,883,960. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $329.56 and a fifty-two week high of $454.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $437.57 and its 200 day moving average is $418.42.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.