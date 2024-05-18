Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.0 %

HCA traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $322.86. 739,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,501. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.96 and a 200 day moving average of $303.02. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $335.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HCA Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $1,999,829.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,387,253.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.