Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,378 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,089 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,662 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.85. 14,436,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,223,576. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $346,140. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

