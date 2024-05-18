Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $49.34 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $49,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Dundas Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 62,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 104,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total transaction of $5,647,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,558,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total transaction of $5,647,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,558,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $18,486,980 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $595.30. 1,398,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $603.82. The company has a market capitalization of $227.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $576.74 and its 200-day moving average is $542.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.