1,360 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $577,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.08. 35,219,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,863,596. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

