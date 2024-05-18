Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $59,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.5 %
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $377.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.56.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
