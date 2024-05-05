Roth Mkm Lowers Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Price Target to $11.00

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 450.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 19.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $2.00. 566,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,757. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($6.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.35) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -18.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

