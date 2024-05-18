Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $10.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $621.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,782,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,802. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $639.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $604.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $541.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. CICC Research began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.